Sapphire (SAPP) Tops One Day Volume of $4,535.61

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and $4,535.61 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.67 or 0.05270013 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00081769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,642,673,208 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,043,785 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Telegram Discord

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

