SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.85

Shares of SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

SBI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Get SBI alerts:

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.