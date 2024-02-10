Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.97

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 110214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

