S&CO Inc. Acquires 29,390 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,390 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,594,000 after purchasing an additional 892,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,736,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,738 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last ninety days. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,667. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.07%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

