S&CO Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.88. 2,155,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,941. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

