S&CO Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,757,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,673,000 after acquiring an additional 341,527 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 783,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.22. 21,877,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,141,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.