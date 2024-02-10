S&CO Inc. Has $40.86 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.4% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $740,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 184.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,254,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,891,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,003. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $317.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

