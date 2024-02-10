S&CO Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 287,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 277,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 716,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,076,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

