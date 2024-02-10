S&CO Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 178,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.6 %

About Liberty Live Group

LLYVK stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 298,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.