S&CO Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 178,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group
In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.6 %
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
