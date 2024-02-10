S&CO Inc. Purchases 14,249 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 256.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $143.34. 2,578,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

