S&CO Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $62.34. 4,260,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,752. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

