S&CO Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.2% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 706,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Medtronic by 28.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,301,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,843,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

