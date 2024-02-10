S&CO Inc. Sells 3,402 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 396.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 145.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 347.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATC stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,248. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $529.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

