Scotiabank Boosts RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $76.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.83.

Get RB Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RBA

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RB Global will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.