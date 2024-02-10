Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,177 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of First American Financial worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. 986,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,804. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.92%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.