Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Plexus worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $346,355.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,805. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Stock Up 1.1 %

PLXS stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,290. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.