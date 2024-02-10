Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lear worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Lear Trading Up 1.1 %

Lear stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.75. The stock had a trading volume of 620,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

