Scout Investments Inc. Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,873 shares of company stock valued at $104,774,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $15.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $752.31. 661,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $613.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $761.50. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.