Scout Investments Inc. Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,205 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Flex worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,834,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,688. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

