Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,914 shares of company stock worth $286,339 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $104.77. 324,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,957. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

