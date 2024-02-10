Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,146 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Insulet worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 132.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $12,897,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Insulet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 51,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.55. 859,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,078. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.29.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

