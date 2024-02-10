Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.94. 1,580,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.42 and a fifty-two week high of $313.12.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.