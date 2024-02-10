Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.93. 181,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,766. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $188.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,772,312 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

