Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,039 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,152,000 after acquiring an additional 223,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,463,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

