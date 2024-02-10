Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,275 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Insperity by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 29.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 616,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,610. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at $55,643,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at $55,643,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,351,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.