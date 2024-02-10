Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,857 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $43,977,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 693.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 165,032 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $7.96 on Friday, reaching $326.39. The company had a trading volume of 364,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.77. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $331.10.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

