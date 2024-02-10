Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,329 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,474,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,636,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the period.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,203 shares of company stock valued at $513,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 297,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,187. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

