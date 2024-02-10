Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,961 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 85,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in KLA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 91,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in KLA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Trading Up 5.1 %

KLAC stock traded up $31.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $649.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,241. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $580.76 and a 200 day moving average of $522.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

