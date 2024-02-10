Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.42% of PJT Partners worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

PJT stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,733. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $104.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

