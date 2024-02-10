Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.43. 104,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $92.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

