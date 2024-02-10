Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Secom had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter.
Secom Price Performance
SOMLY opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Secom has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.39.
About Secom
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Secom
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.