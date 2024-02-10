Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Secom had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter.

Secom Price Performance

SOMLY opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Secom has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.39.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

