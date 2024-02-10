SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $71,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $66.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,937 shares of company stock worth $3,676,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

