SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $405.44 million during the quarter. SelectQuote updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $239.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SelectQuote by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

