Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

