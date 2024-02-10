Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $146.48 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

