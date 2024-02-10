ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

NYSE NOW opened at $813.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

