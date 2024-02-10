Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

TRU stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

