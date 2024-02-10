Shell Asset Management Co. Has $731,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.98.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

