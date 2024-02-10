Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 476 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,778,000 after purchasing an additional 343,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after purchasing an additional 106,255 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:COLD opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

