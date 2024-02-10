Shell (NYSE:SHEL) vs. Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Financial Comparison

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 5.99% 14.69% 6.79% Blue Dolphin Energy 7.94% 134.85% 33.66%

Volatility & Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.2% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.0% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shell and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 1 2 2 0 2.20 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shell and Blue Dolphin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $323.18 billion 0.66 $19.36 billion $5.66 11.26 Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.14 $32.89 million $2.14 2.17

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shell beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. Blue Dolphin Energy Company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

