Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.040–0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0 million-$110.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.8 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.29.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.46. 508,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,075. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average of $120.37.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 429.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

