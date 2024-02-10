Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $192.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $202.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.22.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.