Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PTC were worth $23,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PTC by 6.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in PTC by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $12,117,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.10. 537,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,533. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $185.07. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

