Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,427 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.26% of F5 worth $24,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in F5 by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in F5 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in F5 by 111.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,398 shares of company stock worth $1,106,048 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.61. The stock had a trading volume of 384,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,127. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.41 and a 200 day moving average of $165.45. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

