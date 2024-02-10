Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 356,600 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 246.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.63% of KB Home worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 880,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,230. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

