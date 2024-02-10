Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. 5,664,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,416,374. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

