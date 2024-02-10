Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $21.67 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 143,879 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HP were worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

HP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,295. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

