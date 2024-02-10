Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $26.02 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,345 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Moderna worth $26,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 54.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $6.25 on Friday, hitting $87.41. 7,216,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,733. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

