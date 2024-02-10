Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 43,647 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

YUM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

