Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,540 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $28,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $28,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,710,113. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

